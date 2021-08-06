LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a funeral ceremony on Friday, Nevada Highway Patrol Colonel Anne Carpenter shared that the family of fallen Trooper Micah May donated his organs after his passing.
Just before he went out for his last call of service, Col. Carpenter said that Trooper May had met with his family who were out shopping and surprised them on his break. He left that meeting, according to Col. Carpenter, "because he felt he was needed by his fellow troopers."
"It shows that he was bound to both his family and his duty as an officer, and he did right on both fronts," Col. Carpenter said.
According to Col. Carpenter, NHP Trooper Micah May's final act of grace ended with the donation of his heart, liver and both kidneys.
The donation saved four lives, according to Col. Carpenter.
"Micah's heartbeat will continue to live on."
