LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol has shut down US 95 in both directions near mile marker 120 early Tuesday morning after reports of a suspicious package at Creech Air Force Base.

NHP tweeted early Tuesday morning about the closure. It is unclear how the initial suspicious package was reported. 

Creech Air Force Base has not yet confirmed the suspicious package report.

NHP tweeted that all lanes reopened as of 6:35 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.

