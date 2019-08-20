LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol has shut down US 95 in both directions near mile marker 120 early Tuesday morning after reports of a suspicious package at Creech Air Force Base.
NHP tweeted early Tuesday morning about the closure. It is unclear how the initial suspicious package was reported.
#TrafficAlert US95 closed in both directions at Clark County Mile Marker 120 in response to a suspicious package at Creech Air Force Base. No timeline on when the highway will open. #drivesafenv #buckleup #NHPSocomm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) August 20, 2019
Creech Air Force Base has not yet confirmed the suspicious package report.
NHP tweeted that all lanes reopened as of 6:35 a.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.
