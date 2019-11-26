LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Nevada Highway Patrol has announced that it is joining forces with California Highway Patrol on Wednesday, Nov. 26.
The day before Thanksgiving is known as the busiest travel day of the year.
The joint enforcement campaign will target the highly traveled Interstate 15 corridor between California and Las Vegas, according to a news release. It is estimated that approximately 45,000 vehicles enter Nevada on the I-15 from Los Angeles on a daily basis, which equates to an average in excess of 16 million vehicles entering every year.
The two agencies will focus their efforts on speed infractions, the move over law and distracted driving violations.
The California Highway Patrol will focus their efforts on the California side of Interstate 15 and will include the use of their fix winged aircraft that measures speed from the air.
“Right now we’re going to patrol northbound and southbound Interstate 15, just south of the Nevada state line,” said CHP Officer Michael CarMichael.
As of 5 pm Wednesday, NHP made 198 stops and cited 155 drivers.
CHP will be looking for drivers that speed, drive distracted or recklessly.
“The reason I stopped you is because on two separate occasions, you drifted over into the left shoulder,” Officer Carmichael said to a driver following a traffic stop.
The Nevada Department of Transportation expects about 300,000 visitors in Southern Nevada from Nov. 27 through Dec. 1. At least 60 percent — or 180,000 — of those visiting Southern Nevada are expected to drive, NDOT says.
AAA has ranked Las Vegas as the nation's fourth top Thanksgiving destination this year. As a whole, the agency predicts the second-highest number of travelers in over a decade this Thanksgiving week.
The automobile associations expects 1.6 million more travelers on the road compared to last year, thanks in large part to lower gas prices.
