LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol on Tuesday caught a driver speeding to nearly 150 mph near Jean.
The department's Southern Command tweeted an image of the radar gun showing a speed of 147 mph. The driver was caught in the "No Tolerance Zone" on I-15 near Jean.
NHP said the driver was taken to jail and his car was impounded.
The No Tolerance Zone was established in 2013 where traffic laws are heavily enforced.
In one recent year, according to Zero Fatalities NV, there were eight deaths and thousands of crashes on the stretch of I-15 between Las Vegas and the state line.
"Slow down. Vegas isn't going anywhere," the department said in the tweet.
