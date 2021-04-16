LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The DUI Strike Team, with members from several law enforcement agencies investigated a vehicle on a pedestrian bridge Friday afternoon.

According to troopers via twitter, the DUI Strike Team arrested a driver on suspicion of DUI after the driver's vehicle became wedge on a Las Vegas Strip pedestrian bridge.

The car was resting in-between a pedestrian walkway near the Encore resort and casino.

Details regarding injuries were not available. 

