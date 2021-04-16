LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The DUI Strike Team, with members from several law enforcement agencies investigated a vehicle on a pedestrian bridge Friday afternoon.
According to troopers via twitter, the DUI Strike Team arrested a driver on suspicion of DUI after the driver's vehicle became wedge on a Las Vegas Strip pedestrian bridge.
The car was resting in-between a pedestrian walkway near the Encore resort and casino.
Details regarding injuries were not available.
What happens in Vegas... 🤦🏻♂️ This evening the DUI Strike Team arrested this driver on suspicion of DUI, and yes that’s a pedestrian bridge, for people not cars. #drivesober #lasvegas #DUIStrikeTeam #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/k6j2DZkRHk— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 17, 2021
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
