LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Highway Patrol on Tuesday announced that the agency has been awarded a grant to purchase equipment to help crack down on excessive speeding.
According to a news release, NHP was awarded the grant to purchase five Stalker XLR LIDAR (light detection and ranging) units. These devices, according to NHP, will be utilized to crack down on excessive speeds in the Boulder City, Laughlin and Primm duty stations.
NHP said that LIDAR is a technology for detecting vehicle speeds similar in function to RADAR. However, according to NHP, RADAR uses radio waves (longer wavelength), while LIDAR uses light waves (shorter wavelengths).
The agency says that LIDAR is more accurate than RADAR due to the shorter wavelengths.
NHP was awarded the grant from the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety to focus on aggressive drivers and speeders in the state.
We need more traffic officers. More officers equals more enforcement equals more law and order. Look what is happening to those liberal cities that are defunding the police. Crime is skyrocketing.
