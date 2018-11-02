LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said it was awarded $100,000 in federal grant funds to provide increased state-wide impaired driving enforcement.
The grant was from the Nevada Division of Public Safety's Office of Traffic Safety, NHP said. The DUI enforcement aims to remove impaired drivers on the highway and reduce the number of impaired driving injuries, accidents and fatalities.
According to NHP, the grant was awarded on Oct. 1 and will last until Sept. 30, 2019.
In 2016, roughly 54 percent of all NHP fatalities involved an impaired driver, NHP said. Approximately 45 percent of NHP's fatalities in 2017 also involved an impaired driver.
"The Nevada Highway Patrol is committed to delivering the high level of service that we provide in the Las Vegas Valley on daily basis," Trooper Jason Buratczuk said. "This grant funding will place more troopers on the road with the sole purpose of making our roads safe for everyone and arresting impaired drivers."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.