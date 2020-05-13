LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol overnight arrested a suspected impaired driver who was driving 120 miles per hour in the Las Vegas Valley.
In a tweet with a photo of money that was found in the vehicle, NHP said, "The #DUIStrikeTeam removed another impaired driver who was driving 120mph! Charges include PCS with intent to sell, DUI drugs, reckless driving & battery on a police officer."
#whileyouweresleeping The #DUIStrikeTeam removed another impaired driver who was driving 120mph! Charges include PCS with intent to sell, DUI drugs, reckless driving & battery on a police officer. @LVMPD_Traffic @lvmpd @DriveSafeNV #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/sYLfwmUyp1— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 13, 2020
NHP said the driver was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance with intent to sell, driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving and battery on a police officer.
No additional information has provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.