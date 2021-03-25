LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The death of Las Vegas tow truck driver Ryan Billotte struck a chord with tow truck drivers in southern Nevada.
"We started deconstructing what happened, what could have been done better and can we do something more than we're doing?" Big Valley Tow operator Jose Norena said.
The tow operators asked for more awareness from drivers and more law enforcement. The Nevada Highway Patrol, The Nevada Department of Transportation and Safety, and the tow truck industry began a campaign Thursday to raise awareness of the Move Over law.
The law requires drivers to slow down and move over if an emergency vehicle is pulled over with its lights on, on the side of the road. In 2017, the law expanded to include tow operators, transportation vehicles and construction vehicles.
Several tow companies, including Olmstead Towing, are no longer towing off the freeway out of safety for its drivers. Clayton Agner said over the last few weeks the tow truck community has become more of a family. He said operators will now pull over and lend extra lights and support if they see another tow driver on the highway.
“I've even stopped over for NHP being in a pretty bad spot as an extra set of lights,” Agner said. “Lights are one thing, but it doesn't always work. So it’s the enforcement that's definitely what we got to work on."
NHP said in the first two months of the year, it issued about 240 citations to drivers ignoring the move over law across the state.
"This is something we're cognicent of, because that's our office. We work out there in a very dangerous environment every day," Nevada Department of Public Safety Capt. Kevin Honea said.
Now NHP is committing its troopers will pull over if they see a tow operator on the side of the highway.
"We’re trying to reach the tow truck company that may be a smaller company or independent operator, and may not be in our rotation. We may not know they're out there,” Honea said. “If they feel uncomfortable at all they can call our dispatch and we'll get someone out there.”
In a study by the Department of Traffic Safety, 95% of Nevadans were aware of the Move Over law, but only 60% said they always follow the rule.
"It shouldn’t take losing a loved one,” Spokesman for the Office of Traffic Safety Andrew Bennett said. “It shouldn’t take tragedy like we saw the other week for us to be able to focus on this. It’s one where there needs to be more understanding through education before we have to do it with enforcement."
According to the emergency responder fatality report, 17 law enforcement officer were struck and killed across the country in 2019. That same year 14 tow operators and three mobile mechanics were killed doing their job. Nine fire or EMS personnel were killed at crash scenes too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.