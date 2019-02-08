LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol has warned Nevadans of a phone scam, where the caller claims to be a state police officer.
Troopers in Reno were contacted Thursday morning regarding a possible scam, NHP said in a statement. Residents in the Reno area received calls from a blocked phone number and the male caller said he was state police.
The caller stated to individuals who answered there was an outstanding warrant for their arrest. NHP said. The scammer then instructed the individual to go to Walgreens Pharmacy to "obtain funds to pay for the warrant."
"When questioned, the impostor hung up," NHP added.
Troopers have advised all Nevadans to be cautious if they receive a call or text message from anyone claiming to be State Police or a State Trooper.
"NHP will never call or text you in an attempt to clear up a warrant," Highway Patrol said. "All warrants are handled by the court system in each county."
For anyone who receives this scammer call, NHP has said to contact local law enforcement.
