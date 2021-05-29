LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two people are dead after a crash Saturday morning, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
NHP said the crash happened on US 95 south of Rancho Road. NHP said two are confirmed dead and impairment is suspected in the crash.
Northbound US 95 was closed at I-15 for investigation and NHP said to expect major delays.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
