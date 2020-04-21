LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said one person was killed in a rollover crash northwest of the Las Vegas Valley.
Troopers on Twitter said the crash happened on U.S. 95 near mile marker 98, toward Mt. Charleston, about 10:30 p.m. on April 21.
All northbound lanes were closed. Expect delays or avoid the area as the roadway will be closed for several hours.
