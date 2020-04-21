4/21 fatal
Nevada Highway Patrol

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said one person was killed in a rollover crash northwest of the Las Vegas Valley.

Troopers on Twitter said the crash happened on U.S. 95 near mile marker 98, toward Mt. Charleston, about 10:30 p.m. on April 21.

All northbound lanes were closed. Expect delays or avoid the area as the roadway will be closed for several hours.

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.