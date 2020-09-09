LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said one person was killed in a crash near I-15 and Sahara Avenue on Wednesday night.
The agency said the crash involved a trike versus a vehicle about 11 p.m. on September 9. The rider of the trike, a three-wheeled motorcycle, was dead on scene.
NHP said to expect delays in the area.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.