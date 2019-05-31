LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A two-year-old girl survived a crash that critically injured her parents after the roof of their Honda Civic was ripped off when it went underneath the trailer of a semi-truck.
Nevada Highway Patrol said the girl only suffered minor injuries because she was properly fastened in a toddler's car seat. NHP reported the accident near Blue Diamond Road and South Torrey Pines Drive about 10:42 a.m.
"She is alert and conscious and looks like she is going to be fine,” said Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk.
NHP was trying to figure out what led up to the crash, he said.
“Right now at this point there is no heavy braking, there is no skid marks from the vehicle, so we’re trying to determine was the driver on his phone, was he impaired? What causes this person to not hit their (brakes) when there was a semi in front of them,” said Buratczuk.
At about 10:45 a.m., the Honda Civic was traveling east on Blue Diamond and went underneath the trailer of the semi-truck as it was making a left-hand turn, coming from the west. The impact ripped the top of the car off.
NHP initially reported it as a fatal crash.
“I have seen cars go under a trailer, I’ve never seen car go in one end and out the other, so this one is unique,” said Buratczuk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.