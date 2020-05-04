LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Gaming Control Board released social distancing guidelines casinos must follow in order to reopen.
"A bunch of people clamoring around a craps table yelling in front of strangers while people are exchanging chips and dice that is not what you're going to see when casinos re-open," said NGCB Chairwoman Sandra Douglass Morgan.
Morgan said congregating in groups is how the virus spreads and the goal is prevent that from happening.
"This is the first time that people have actually had to lock and board their doors because it’s a 24/7 operation, so just a lot of questions. And I truly feel for the business owners just wanting to know what we as the board will expect when they reopen," said Morgan.
Not only will people be prevented from congregating around table games but also sports books, keno lounges and bingo halls. No more than three players will be allowed at blackjack tables, six players at craps tables and four players at roulette and poker tables.
Players have to be spread out on slot machines too.
"There are a lot of creative solutions that we’re seeing. Everything from using UV lights to disinfect, to potential partitions but we have set our expectation to make sure people are appropriately distanced," said Morgan.
To help spread people out, less people will be let in. There will be a 50% occupancy limit for each gaming area.
Night clubs and pool parties will stay closed until further notice. Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes must be available to all employees and guests.
The Gaming Board also said staff needs to be trained on cleaning procedures set by the CDC.
"It was very important to ensure not only that all of the properties were going to be cleaned before they were opened but also ensuring that employee safety and employee training was first and foremost," said Morgan.
Morgan couldn’t say when the casinos will reopen but before they do, they’ll have to explain how they plan to enforce the new guidelines. Each casino will submit a plan seven days before they want to reopen.
"It will still be a good positive and entertaining experience, it just may not be what we’re use to," said Morgan.
The Gaming Control Board also released similar requirements for smaller restricted licensees such as grocery stores, gas stations and bars with gaming.
