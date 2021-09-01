LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After nearly three decades, Professional Bull Riders announced it will officially be moving its world finals out of Las Vegas after this November.
PBR temporarily moved the finals to Texas in 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions in Nevada.
“Fort Worth is the epicenter of cowboy culture and the western lifestyle,” said PBR CEO and commissioner Sean Gleason.
He said last year’s decision to hold the finals in Texas opened up the conversation for future events.
“I don’t know if we’d be moving if it were not for the COVID-19 protocols and the pandemic, but that’s certainly not why we’re making this decision.”
PBR Rockbar and Grill is affiliated with PBR through licensing agreements. Jaimesen Mapes with Fine Entertainment said the move didn’t come as a shock to the bar.
“It’s definitely something that we don’t want to see happen, but to be honest, we’ve been preparing for it.”
When the world finals are in town, PBR Rockbar typically sees a jump in revenue.
“It’s just a little bit of a different customer – maybe a little higher check average during that time,” Mapes said.
He said the restaurant is prepared for it, though. After a tough 2020, he feels they’re ready to adjust with the move.
“Losing a world finals event isn’t going to be as big of an impact as it might have been three years ago, when we were so focused on those large scale events.”
But with world finals on the way out, some may be wondering if National Finals Rodeo, another big rodeo event in December, will be leaving Las Vegas, too.
“It’d be very difficult for any city to duplicate the experience which to me sells a lot of tickets for the NFR here in Las Vegas,” said Pat Christenson, president of Las Vegas Events.
Like PBR, NFR left Las Vegas in 2020, but Christenson says the city will continue to host NFR through 2025. They’re also working on an extension to keep NFR in the city beyond that.
PBR CEO Gleason said he’s grateful for the city of Las Vegas, and that other PBR marquee events will stay in the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.