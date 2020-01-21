LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- NFL Draft prospects will make their debut at the upcoming Draft Red Carpet on the Bellagio Fountains by boat, according to plans shared Tuesday with the Clark County Commission.
During a presentation to the Clark County Commission, NFL officials proposed that the red carpet for the NFL Draft be located on the iconic Bellagio Fountains. As a result, officials said, the NFL Draft prospects would be transported by boat to the red carpet.
Additionally, the NFL Draft Main Stage will be located next to Caesars Forum and the Linq High Roller.
Fans are welcome to gather at the Draft Main Stage viewing zone to watch the fist round selections on night 1 (Thursday), rounds 2-3 on night 2 (Friday) and rounds 4-7 on day 3 (Saturday).
The main stage will also host daily performances by headling acts throughout the Draft, officials said.
Located adjacent to the NFL Draft Main Stage will be the NFL Draft Experience. The free, three-day football festival will feature interactive games, the Vince Lombardi Trophy, autograph sessions with NFL players, brand activations and giveaways.
The NFL Draft Experience will be free and open to fans at the following times:
- Thursday, April 23: Noon – 9 PM PT or the end of round one
- Friday, April 24: Noon – 9 PM PT or the end of round three
- Saturday, April 25: 9 AM. – 6 PM PT or the end of round seven
Located adjacent to the High Roller observation wheel, Caesars Forum will host Selection Square, an exclusive area that will feature team tables where representatives from each club will make their draft selections.
The 2020 @NFLDraft in @Vegas will be epic ✨— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2020
Red Carpet: On the Fountains of the Bellagio
Main Stage: Next to Caesars Forum & Linq High Roller 🎡
Don’t miss out! April 23-25 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/RXTgllvq1m
Multiple road closures will be in effect during the NFL Draft festivities.
Flamingo Road will be closed from Las Vegas Boulevard to Koval Lane, among other closures.
The Clark County Commission on Tuesday approved the lane closure plan for the NFL Draft.
Here is a picture of the #traffic closures for the @NFLDraft. Flamingo will be closed from Las Vegas Blvd to Koval Lane. Other closures will be in effect. Tune in to @FOX5Vegas at 4, 5 and 6 for details. pic.twitter.com/7DMr2dcxU8— Enzo Marino (@enzomarinotv) January 21, 2020
The NFL Draft will be held in April 23-25 in Las Vegas. Officials expect between 1,500 and 3,000 local workers to be part of the NFL Draft build.
NFL Draft prospects will be taken to the main stage by boat at the Bellagio Fountains #NFLDraft #NFLDraftNews pic.twitter.com/s44adELwPk— Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) January 21, 2020
