NEW YORK & LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Caesars Entertainment and the NFL are teaming up for an historic partnership.
The league has chosen Caesars as its official casino sponsor. It is the first ever national casino agreement for the NFL, according to a release from the NFL and Caesars.
This means Caesars will have exclusive rights to use NFL trademarks in the U.S. and UK.
Caesars said this new deal does not include sports betting, daily fantasy or resorts and hotels.
“We couldn’t be more excited to work with one of the world’s largest gaming and entertainment companies,” Renie Anderson, Senior Vice President, NFL Partnerships, Sponsorship and Consumer Products said. “Combining the NFL with Caesars’ expertise in world class entertainment will provide our fans unique experiences both here in the United States and abroad.”
“All of us at Caesars Entertainment are thrilled to be the first-ever casino partner of the NFL, the most prominent sports league in North America,” Mark Frissora, President and CEO of Caesars Entertainment said. “Combining the league’s 180 million fans with our 55 million Total Rewards loyalty program members will expose millions of people to the exclusive and exciting year-round opportunities at our properties.”
Caesars said it, along with other Strip properties will host the 2020 NFL Draft.
(1) comment
Caesars is Anti American now?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.