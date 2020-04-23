LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the NFL will be recommitting to Las Vegas for the 87th annual NFL Draft in 2022.
Ready for 2022. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/VNwoQwS5OX— Allegiant Stadium (@AllegiantStadm) April 24, 2020
“I’m pleased to announce that Las Vegas will host the 2022 NFL Draft, where we look forward to holding an even bigger and better event than we could have ever imagined this year,” said Goodell. He added,“Congratulations to Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the Raiders’ organization and Raider Nation.”
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority was excited for another chance at hosting the NFL Draft.
“We’re thrilled the NFL has given us the opportunity to host the Draft in Las Vegas in 2022. While disappointed we were unable to bring this exciting event to life this year,” said Steve Hill, CEO and President of LVCVA. “We plan to make the 87th annual NFL Draft an ONLY VEGAS experience football fans will never forget.”
Original plans for location sites on the Las Vegas Strip will remain the same, according to the NFL.
Caesars Entertainment is partnering with the NFL to become the official sponsor of the 2022 draft. The draft main stage will be built near the Caesars Forum Conference Center. Selection Square will based near the High Roller.
Fans will be able to visit the NFL Draft Experience located near the NFL Draft Main Stage. The free three-day football festival will have several activities such as, interactive games and the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
The Bellagio Fountains will remain the red carpet location for the 2022 NFL Draft.
The draft, originally slated to held in Las Vegas April 23-25 of this year, was canceled amid COVID-19 concerns.
More details surrounding the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas will be announced at a later date.
