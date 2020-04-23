LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The NFL Draft is coming back to Vegas in 2022.
The Las Vegas Raiders made it official on twitter.
Let's run it back.#RaiderNation I #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/ITpGTWQBu6— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 24, 2020
The draft, originally slated to held in Las Vegas April 23-25 of this year, was canceled amid COVID-19 concerns.
The spectacle would have packed the Las Vegas Strip around the Bellagio Fountains and Linq Promenade for fan events and red carpets.
Details for the 2022 NFL Draft will be announced at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.