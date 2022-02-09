LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell talked about the recent arrest of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in Las Vegas.
During his State of the NFL address, Goodell was asked if the NFL knew before kickoff that Kamara was being sought for questioning by police and if the league thought about pulling Kamara from the Pro Bowl game on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
Goodell said Las Vegas police contacted the NFL just before the Pro Bowl game began and said they wanted to speak with Kamara after the game was over. That meeting happened after the game without incident.
Kamara is alleged to have been involved in an altercation at a local nightclub in the early morning hours of Sunday. He was charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.
Goodell said Las Vegas isn't the problem, it's people's individual behaviors.
"We talk a lot about personal conduct that applies to all of us, not just players but applies to every individual, including yours truly," Goodell said. "That is about making good decisions. Bad decisions also happen in other markets. So I don’t look to anything specific to Las Vegas here."
Las Vegas is the host city for April's NFL Draft and the 2024 Super Bowl.
