LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The east side of Las Vegas now has a newly-renovated area for neighbors to work out in.
The Hollywood Recreation Center's fitness room had been undergoing renovations and finally reopened Monday.
The renovation included a 1,194 square-foot expansion, new flooring, outlets for additional equipment, additional TV screens, and the addition of stretching and exercise stations.
Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerbloom was there to cut the ribbon, and even got a chance to try one one of the treadmills.
"In the past year this has been closed to expand the fitness area because it was so popular, but truthfully it was great because we were already shut down for [COVID-19], so we were able to take advantage of that shutdown to build this place," said Segerbloom. "The view is phenomenal, we have the best equipment in town, the staff is great so it's a win win for everybody. We are so proud of this area."
Everyone in attendance will be required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing in order to comply with the governor’s directive aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus.
If you want more information about the Hollywood Recreation Center can call the Clark County Parks and Recreation Department at (702) 455-8200 or visit www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/parks. =
