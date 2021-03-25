LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new VR experience is set to open on the Las Vegas Strip.
According to a news release, Sandbox VR is planning a summer opening at the Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian Resort.
The release states that Sandbox VR is a "socially immersive experience that provides players a unique combination of full body motion capture and VR technologies that enable them to become anyone and go anywhere, together with their friends."
The company says it is an experience much like going with friends to a movie or an escape room. However, with VR technology, the experience allows guests to "truly step into another world."
The release notes that guests will be able to enjoy a variety of experiences including exploring a colorful and haunted pirate ship, hopping onto a space elevator, ascend past Earth’s atmosphere to fight aliens or play an e-sport experience.
“As one of the leading retail and entertainment destinations on The Strip, Grand Canal Shoppes is excited to bring Sandbox VR to guests this summer,” said Janet LaFevre, senior marketing manager of Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian Resort. “This is one of the many immersive new experiences The Shoppes has to offer and we look forward to bringing our guests even more offerings to discover new ways to indulge while enjoying a brief break from reality while visiting our destination this year.”
