LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A downtown restaurant and bar company has announced the opening of four new venues in the area.
Corner Bar Management announced on Monday that two of the new entertainment and nightlife venues, called Lucky Day and Discopussy, will open on July 3. The other two venues are expected to open in 2020.
“This is a remarkable opportunity to develop new concepts that fit together as part of a comprehensive entertainment and nightlife strategy to shape an entire city block,” said Corner Bar Founder Ryan Doherty. “Each will view art, architecture, cocktails and entertainment through a distinctive lens to complement the other for what will be an incredible night of bar hopping – or even our own block party.”
The company operates Commonwealth and The Laundry Room bars and Park on Fremont restaurant in the area east of the Viva Vision light canopy on Fremont Street.
Bad idea to re-open any clubs until this virus is gone. Nevada is seeing record spikes and clubs will not help. No way!
