LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Today 15 agencies announced they are coming together to combat sex trafficking. The agencies include law enforcement, prosecutors and victims advocates.
The District Attorney, under James Sweetin, is spearheading the team, which began about a year ago. Their goal is to work together and share information to stop sex trafficking. They want to identify victims early and get them the help they need to leave the life.
But they aren't just focusing on victims -- they're also aggressively pursuing the perpetrators who are creating these victims. One change they touted during the press conference is a new law passed which makes it so anyone caught trafficking will have to register as a sex offender. These perpetrators, the task force said, use violence to wield power over their victims.
"What's even more concerned is these sex trafficking victims are our weakest in our community," Sweetin said. "They are our children."
The task force says their efforts will extend into the community as well. They want to create an 'atmosphere of awareness', so people know what signs to look out for and know what to do if they come across a victim.
"Those who are targeting our most vulnerable," U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada Nicholas Truatnich said. "Law enforcement is now targeting you."
