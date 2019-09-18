LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There's new technology on the market that developers say could help in the event of a mass shooting.
In Boulder City last week, security teams went to check out technology they hope could secure the crowded centers of the county, called Shot Point.
The tech promises to pinpoint exactly where the shooter or shooters are, as well as where each shot is coming from.
Heads of security from some of the valley's biggest venues were there for the demonstration.
Mark Reddon is the director of security for the Fremont Street Experience.
"The more successful we are to drawing people to downtown, the more I have for concern of safety, and I really look toward the advancements of tech to supplement human factor," he said.
His teams would be able to watch the system online. A network of sensors and camera look and listen, indoors or out. That same second, the system sends out emails and texts, with a location and a picture.
Shot Point can also decipher the difference between a shot and a loud bang, or a fight. It isn't up and running anywhere in Nevada, but could be soon.
