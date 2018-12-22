HENDERSON (FOX5) -- According to a new study by TIME Magazine, Henderson was ranked as the best place to live in Nevada.
Henderson was listed as the best place to live within the Silver State due to the city's proximity to Las Vegas, as well as its entertainment options and outdoor retreats, the study said.
The study also cited Henderson's 13 percent population and 2.5 percent job growth since 2010.
"The expansion shows no signs of slowing down, as experts predict area jobs will increase by 9.6 percent in the next four years," the study reported.
Other attractions within Henderson assisted its ranking, such as the Lion Habitat Ranch, the Clark County History Museum and the 34-mile River Mountain Loop hiking trail, according to the study.
