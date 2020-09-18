LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One new restaurant at the Venetian Hotel is using a unique social distancing strategy -- robot servers.
The X Pot claims to have the first robotic server, delivering Asian-inspired and hot pot food side-by-side with human servers. The robotic service is designed to increase the restaurant's efficiency, and allow more social distancing and minimal server interaction, according to the restaurant.
The restaurant is also planning on a $1 million projection system to create interactive "5-D animations" on dinner tables, which can synchronize with meals and provide step-by-step visuals on how to cook hot pot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.