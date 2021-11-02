LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of North Las Vegas, in collaboration with Nevada Partners, just opened a new STEM center.
The Choice Neighborhood STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Center of Excellence is located at 690 W. Lake Mead Blvd.
The center features high-tech tools and equipment. It will offer STEMinars, community training courses, and open-use hours for technologies such as solar energy, 3D printing, hydroponics, drones, virtual reality, microscopes, and high-tech computing.
For more information, visit: https://nevadapartners.org/stem-center/
