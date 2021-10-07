LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The 70-acre property just south of the 215 Beltway and Durango Drive has sat empty for years, and now a new Station Casinos property will be a part of the growing area.
"I think there's been several examples where these casinos have really become a part of a bigger development. Green Valley Ranch and the District there. You've got Red Rock and all the development there,” gaming historian David Schwartz said. “I think this is another example of really capitalizing on that location."
New renderings released Wednesday showed the vision for Station Casinos newest property in the southwest. The casino plans to have 200 rooms, a sports book and restaurants.
Like the other Station Casinos properties, this one will look to attract a local crowd catered to the southwest valley.
"Our bar has grown tremendously in the last year and a half. So we're really looking forward to it," general manager of Distill Gigi Rigon said.
Distill is a gaming bar on Durango. She said they see an opportunity with the new property.
"People that end up winning over here go over there, or people that are losing over there come over here," Rigon said. "People find our bars and different restaurants around the casino. It’s just a lot more foot traffic in the area.”
Rigon said they noticed a positive impact in traffic when Ikea opened on the other side of the highway.
Schwartz said the potential challenges for the casino are the lingering pandemic and generational shifts that all casinos face. However, he said he sees the property as a potential moneymaker for the area.
"I think in Las Vegas people have come to expect a casino in their neighborhood. This gives people a place to go, and there's usually other developments around it as well retail and things like that," Schwartz said.
Durango is set to break ground in early 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.