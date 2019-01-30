LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mountain View hospital opened its new level III neonatal intensive care unit and has already helped a handful of families care for their premature babies.
On Wednesday, the NICU was home to 21 babies, 5 of which were level three infants. A level three infant is born at 31 weeks or earlier.
“It was such a blessing,” Tyroshia Perry said.
Perry gave birth to twin girls on January 29th at 29 weeks.
“It was so scary,” Perry said. “I did not expect this to happen because it didn’t happen with my other children.” Perry also has a 5-year-old and a 1-year-old.
Perry’s pre-mature labor happened 12 hours after the level three NICU opened its doors.
“[Her babies] would have ended up at our sister hospital Sunrise because we were not deemed level three,” Director of Women’s and Children’s services Veronica Sequeira said.
“It was the best experience,” Perry said.
Mountain View’s new facility is part of an expansion project that has been going on for two years. In total, the project cost about $70 million and is privately funded, according to hospital staff. That includes adding a new oncology floor and extra patient floor.
