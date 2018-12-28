LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Sprouts Farmers Market announced Friday it will open a new store on Rainbow Boulevard near Alta Drive in March, with 140 job openings to fill.
The company said it will soon finish construction at 771 South Rainbow Boulevard soon. The store was scheduled to open on March 27 at 7 a.m. Sprouts said it's opening the new, more than 30,000-square-foot location "to help meet the growing local demand for fresh natural and organic foods at great prices."
Employment opportunities include: department managers, assistant department managers and clerks, cashiers, courtesy clerks, backup receiver, administrative coordinator and scan coordinator.
To learn more about available career opportunities and team member benefits, or to apply, visit about.sprouts.com/careers or call 1-866-925-2396 for non-managerial roles, the company said in a release.
