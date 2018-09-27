LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new sex offender rule is expected to cause major delays for public services at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police headquarters.
Police said the Adam Walsh Assembly Bill 579 will go into affect Monday, Oct. 1. The rule requires sex offenders to register more frequently.
As a consequence, wait times for regular services like filing a police report or obtaining copies of records will increase, Metro said.
Metro recommended for residents to visit the nearest area command station in their community to access the following services:
- Filing a crime report or traffic collision.
- Certain copies of reports and records are available at area commands via credit or debit card payment only; cash is not accepted.
- Background checks to the owner of the record only. For example, you can only obtain a background check for yourself.
- Incident Crime Reports to victims of a crime only.
- Traffic Accident Reports to owner of the record only. For example, if you were a driver or pedestrian involved in an accident or the registered owner of a vehicle involved in a traffic accident.
Request to obtain a copy of a report:
- Incident Crime Reports
- Backgrounds
- Traffic Accidents
- Arrest Reports
- Declaration of Arrest Reports (DOA)
The following services can be completed online at lvmpd.com:
- File a police report for:
- Harassment (1st)
- Forgery
- Fraudulent use of a credit card
- Grand larceny under $3,500 (for items that are not listed for sale)
- Destroy property of another ($250-$2,500)
- Theft under $650
- Break/tamper with a vehicle
- Damage $250-$2,500 (no theft)
- Auto burglary or auto burglary of auto parts and accessories
Police said crimes in progress or with suspect information are not eligible for online report filing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.