LAS VEGAS -- McCarran International Airport is the first in the nation to introduce a new initiative to help travelers with special needs.
"The most we can do to make people feel comfortable be familiar with what to expect in the airport the more positive experience they're going to have,” said airport spokesperson, Christine Crews.
The airport has partnered with an app called Magnus Cards. It gives step by step instructions to walk users through ever step of the travel process from check-in to picking up bags.
Cheryl Kocvara’s 23 year old daughter Hailey has special needs. She said the app will help her feel more comfortable moving around the airport on her own.
“Just keeping her independent and making her feel that she can go through the airport. The most important is independence really, making them feel independent,” Kocvara said.
The Magnus Cards app is free and available for both Apple and Android users.
