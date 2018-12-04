LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Add cowboys to the cast of characters on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas. The Plaza Hotel & Casino opened Core Arena, “the first and only permanent outdoor equestrian center in downtown Las Vegas” Tuesday morning.
Mayor Carolyn Goodman and rodeo pro Matt Shiozawa were on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony during the arena’s grand opening. Horses, cowgirls and cowboys joined them.
“The Core Arena will feature two outdoor arenas for roping practice and exercise during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. “After NFR concludes, the Plaza’s equestrian center will become the city’s newest outdoor event venue diversifying the downtown experience and attracting more business and people to downtown Las Vegas year-round,” an arena spokesperson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.