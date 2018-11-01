LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new road in east Las Vegas opened to drivers on Wednesday.
Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick officially cut the ribbon along with other community members to Arnona Road, which will help alleviate construction traffic on nearby residential streets, according to a release from Clark County.
“This new road will give the vehicles headed to the nearby gravel pit a safer route, and guide that traffic away from most of the residents in the area,” Commissioner Kirkpatrick said. “This road will take construction traffic off of Mt. Hood, Alto and Hollywood.”
Arnona Road is about a mile long with one lane in each direction. It connects Lake Mead Boulevard to a gravel pit to the north that was previously only accessible from Alto Avenue and Los Feliz Street, a release said.
