LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Housing relief is now available for Southern Nevadans with HIV/AIDS.
The Economic Opportunity Board nonprofit's new HOPWA Assistance Program offers Tenant-Based Rental Assistance, allowing tenants the flexibility to move and not loose assistance.
According to End HIV Nevada, Clark County has the highest rate of new HIV diagnoses at 20 per 100,000 population, and the highest rate of people living with HIV and AIDS at 460.1 per 100,000 people.
“We are working to make sure these individuals aren’t running the risk of becoming homeless or being unstably housed. With secure housing, they have a higher potential to maintain employment and ensure a healthy life,” said Tamara Collins-Golden, Director of Programs for the EOB.
To qualify, individuals must be medically diagnosed with HIV/AIDS and be classified as "low-income persons" -- at or below 80 percent of area median income.
Those who are interested can apply at eobcapsnv.org, under the special programs tab, to download an application.
