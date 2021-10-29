LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Friday, Pinkbox Donuts celebrated the grand opening of its seventh location Nevada.
The new donut shop is located in the Primm Center, along I-15 near the state line. The new shop offers a full menu, but is only open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The chain's other locations in the valley are open 24/7.
Pinkbox representatives said in a media release the company is planning to open more shops before the end of the year and in 2022.
