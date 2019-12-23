LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County officials on Monday opened the newest pedestrian bridge over the Las Vegas Strip.
The new pedestrian bridge, which is located between Park MGM and the Showcase Mall, marks the 17th pedestrian bridge along the Strip.
Construction on the bridge took 14 months, according to Clark County. The bridge will allow people to go from Park MGM and T-Mobile Arena to the Showcase Mall.
"This is an extremely busy intersection with more than 60,000 vehicles and 10,000 people crossing the street here every day, and even more when there are hockey games or other special events," Commissioner Jim Gibson said.
The newest pedestrian bridge over the Las #Vegas Strip will open on Monday morning. Construction on the bridge between @parkmgm, @TMobileArena and Showcase Mall has taken 14 months. This is the 17th pedestrian bridge on #LasVegas Blvd. pic.twitter.com/I1gJKiWyoc— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) December 20, 2019
The first pedestrian bridges along the Strip – two at the intersection of Tropicana and Las Vegas Boulevard – opened in 1995.
The next Strip pedestrian bridge is expected to connect the area in front of Bellagio to the area leading to Planet Hollywood. Construction on this bridge could start within two years, according to a news release.
