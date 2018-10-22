LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new pedestrian bridge broke ground for construction Monday on Las Vegas Boulevard in front of Park MGM.
Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson helped break ground on the project, according to a statement from the county. When the bridge is completed, pedestrians will be able to walk across Las Vegas Boulevard from Park MGM to the Showcase Mall.
“Las Vegas Boulevard has thousands of pedestrians and vehicles on it almost around the clock,” Gibson said. “This bridge will make the Strip even safer for everyone who visits our city. Pedestrians will be able to freely cross the Boulevard high above the traffic, and drivers won’t have to sit through the traffic backups we see today whenever the walk sign goes on.”
According to the county, this will be the 12th pedestrian bridge located on the Las Vegas Strip. The bridge will have escalators and elevators on both sides.
It is expected to open sometime in July 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.