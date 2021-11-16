LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The community is invited to attend the grand opening of Historic Westside Legacy Park.
City officials including Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman, will welcome guests to the park with music, food and fun.
The park is a tribute to the many trailblazers who have led the Historic Westside through the years. It will incorporate unique elements, including the stories of the 36 leaders chosen by a community panel.
“This is a truly beautiful park that brings the history of West Las Vegas to the forefront,” Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman said.
The park includes a timeline of the Historic Westside and an interpretive walking trail. It also includes public artwork and the stories of the Westside.
The park is opening Saturday, Dec. 4 at 10am.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.