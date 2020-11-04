LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas on Wednesday announced a new ordinance that will now prohibit the feeding of wildlife in its parks.
The new ordinance prohibits feeding wildlife in the city's parks, facilities and public plazas.
In a release, the city said that feeding pigeons is already prohibited. However, the new ordinance will add feeding feral animals, such as rabbits, community cats and wildlife, mammals, birds, fish, reptiles, amphibians, mollusks, or crustaceans found naturally in a wild state.
"Complaints are received weekly about the overfeeding of wildlife and the maintenance issues this creates at parks. Lorenzi Park and Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs both have sizeable wildlife populations that live in the small ponds found at the parks," the release said.
The city provided the following list of reasons as to why feeding the wildlife can be harmful:
- Leads to public health concerns: increases the chance of disease transmission to people and pets, and among other wildlife
- Large concentrations of ducks, geese, and American coots can pollute nearby waterways, backyards, and athletic fields
- Some species of waterfowl drop up to a pound of feces every day
- Human food is not healthy for wildlife. Also, food wrappers are often eaten, which can make animals sick
- Animals often lose their fear of people and become aggressive
- Local wildlife populations become too large and animals have to be moved or euthanized
There will be a $10 fine, the city notes.
Exceptions to this ordinance can be requested through a license, permit, or other written authorization by the director of Parks and Recreation, the release said.
A new #lvcouncil ordinance will now prohibit the feeding of wildlife in our parks, facilities and public plazas.— City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) November 4, 2020
Excessive feeding has led to health issues for wildlife and maintenance issues for our parks.
There will be a $10 fine: https://t.co/KxUSuHkr1x pic.twitter.com/cdkXulyjk4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.