LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Boulder City Police Department is launching an online platform for residents to search and view police incidents and submit tips including photos or video.
The CITYPROTECT Crime Mapping system allows users to zoom in on a map to see specific incidents searchable by date range. Incidents that appear on the map display the type of crime, case number and general location. The site also has a link for the commercial "Offenders Watch" sex offender notification system.
The platform also allows people to submit tips, photos and video to the police department. It is available at www.cityprotect.com/agency/bcpd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.