Boulder City Police (file)

Boulder City Police (Facebook)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Boulder City Police Department is launching an online platform for residents to search and view police incidents and submit tips including photos or video. 

The CITYPROTECT Crime Mapping system allows users to zoom in on a map to see specific incidents searchable by date range. Incidents that appear on the map display the type of crime, case number and general location. The site also has a link for the commercial "Offenders Watch" sex offender notification system. 

The platform also allows people to submit tips, photos and video to the police department. It is available at www.cityprotect.com/agency/bcpd

