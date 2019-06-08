LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Several new bills are expected to change the rules on the roads across the Las Vegas Valley.
The new traffic safety measures passed the Nevada Legislature and are now sitting on Gov. Steve Sisolak’s desk.
One of the biggest ones will create a statewide program to keep DUI offenders in check. That one already has the governor’s signature and went into effect immediately.
Others focus on the safety of moped riders, pedestrians and teen drivers.
A handful of bills got the green light in the legislature. Each one is meant to make our roads safer.
The first one is Senate Bill 408.
“It has a little bit of all different kinds of traffic safety,” UNLV director of the Vulnerable Road Users Project Erin Breen said.
It would require moped riders to wear a helmet and clears up some confusion at the crosswalk.
If there’s a countdown timer, pedestrians can cross as long as they don’t see the solid red hand.
“When it gives you the feedback to tell you how long you have, then you get to be the adult and decide if you can get across the street in that amount of time,” Breen said.
And now the language is clearer for drivers, trying to make a right turn, who need to wait for pedestrians walking across the street.
“The law used to be a little muddy,” Breen said. “Now it literally says once they reach the center, you also must stop for them.”
Assembly Bill 338 has some traffic safety officials pumping the brakes.
“I personally feel that we took a step backwards,” Breen said.
It would allow teenagers trying to get their license to take a hands-on defensive driving class, instead of 50 hours of supervised driving experience.
“I just don’t think that was smart,” Breen said. “I was all for a defensive driving class. I just didn’t want to see it replace something else.”
Assembly Bill 338 is still sitting on the governor’s desk. He has 10 days to sign it. If he does, the law will go into effect July 1, 2020.
Assembly Bill 316 does not raise any questions among advocates against drunk drivers.
“It’s proven extremely beneficial up in Washoe County with an over 99% success rate with alcohol and a 96% success rate with drugs,” Nevada Office of Traffic Safety PIO Andrew Bennett said.
Now only in a pilot program, it will soon launch across the state.
There is no set date for that launch. But the state is already in talks with local law enforcement.
“Whether it’s Henderson, North Las Vegas or the county, we’re excited to see how we can implement it here in Clark County,” Bennett said. “The results speak for themselves.”
DUI offenders in the program will need to take a breathalyzer test twice a day and do random drug screenings twice a week. They will be allowed to carry a restricted license to drive to appointments and work.
But if any rules are violated or tests return positive, the offender will go to jail immediately. Social services are also offered through the 24/7 Sober program.
“One of the things with interlocks is it’s hard to address drug impaired driving,” Bennett said. “So with this program, with the twice weekly drug testing, twice daily alcohol testing, that will ensure sobriety with our drivers.”
“Especially in light of what we had the last couple of weeks, anything that deters people from thinking they’re okay to drive when they’ve been drinking is a good thing,” Breen said.
