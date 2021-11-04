LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada SPCA is expanding their services with a new shelter that's set for a phased opening on Monday, Nov. 8.
The newly-constructed facility is located at 5375 Procyon Street, suite 108, near Valley View Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue.
The shelter will open first for adoptions and a community pet food pantry by appointment. Owners needing to rehome their animals may also begin the process by completing an online owner surrender form.
Visit nevadaspca.org for additional information.
Nevada SPCA said the new location includes kennels that are specifically designed to reduce dogs' stress and anxiety, unique cat community spaces, isolation rooms for treating animals with special medical needs, and meet-and-greet and socialization areas.
The move comes as Nevada SPCA’s former location on West Dewey Drive was no longer sustainable in light of the organization’s growth and the overwhelming need for space to care for homeless pets in Southern Nevada.
The shelter said the construction project cost $2.5 million and was made possible by the generosity of many local donors. They are asking for more donations. Donors will be recognized as members of the Nevada SPCA Founder's Club, with the opportunity to honor a pet or human on a permanent plaque at the shelter.
Those interested in learning more about these opportunities should email buildhappiness@nevadaspca.org.
The new facility will welcome walk-in adoptions and a full range of services in the new year. A grand opening celebration, including public tours of the new facility, is also being planned for early 2022.
