LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A handful of new laws will go into effect as of October 1st, 2019:
Moped drivers and riders are now required to wear a helmet while on roadways in Nevada. (SB408)
Starting October 1st, 2019, Home Owner Associations (HOA) can no longer restrict a resident from moving into a neighborhood because of their pet. It does not apply to existing HOA agreements. (AB161)
Employers in Nevada will not be allowed to require microchipping for their employees. (AB226)
There is no longer a statute of limitations on sexual assault if it is tied to a murder. (SB9)
The Nevada DMV is now required to collect mileage data from vehicle odometers to gather information on future road construction projects.
Sex trafficking victims can have prostitution related charges removed from their records. (SB173)
Temporary Protective Order in domestic violence
For a complete list of Nevada laws and bills: https://www.leg.state.nv.us/App/NELIS/REL/79th2017
