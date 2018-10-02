LAS VEGAS (FOX5) A new law aims to save more lives through stricter DUI punishment.
Last year, one-third of traffic-related deaths in Nevada involved impairment, but beginning October 1, 2018 any individual who is arrested for DUI will be required to install an ignition interlock device (IID) on their vehicle in order to reinstate their driving privileges.
An ignition interlock is a device installed in a vehicle that measures the level of alcohol in the driver's blood, by testing their breath.
DUI crash victim Todd Rogers said he hopes it promotes change.
On Tuesday afternoon, as Rogers sat in his studio playing the piano, he reflected on what he can’t do for now.
“I was on the way home from a gig,” Rogers said. “I injured my arm and have broken ribs and a fractured vertebrae.”
Rogers drove through a green light, while a drunk driver sped into the same intersection, through a red light, resulting in Rogers’ his injuries.
“This has been in a brace for about three months." “I can’t work right now, so it’s the first time in my adult life that I haven’t been able to make a living due to this accident, so it’s been rough.”
But he’s been optimistic, even more since Nevada joined 30 other states in implementing an all offender mandatory ignition interlock law.
“I’m fully in support of anything that helps deter drunk driving."
It starts with a simple breath.
“It’s just a two process of taking a deep breath,” Rick Lopez a technician with Dräger said. “Blowing into it and when the unit prompts you to suck back, you’ll suck back until it prompts you to stop.”
The device is installed by a certified technician like Rick Lopez to make sure it meets state standards. Lopez said it’s wired into the car and there is no way for the driver to tamper with it. All the driver can see on his or her end is the device to blow into and a camera.
“(That's) basically to verify the same person who is on the program is taking the test” Lopez said. “(That) also helps if they say ‘Oh I’m not the one who did it.’”
It also gives the driver random checks throughout their trip to make sure they’re maintaining sobriety.
Lopez said the overall goal is to decrease repeat DUI offenders.
“I want them to know how serious this is,” Rogers said. ”(I want) for this to be a life changing event and they never drunk drive again.”
As of 2017, there were approximately 2,000 installed and activated devices in the state of Nevada. It was expected that the number of interlocks could exceed 10,000 devices within the first two years.
A new law affecting valley roads... anyone arrested for DUI must install an ignition interlock device.. next on @FOX5Vegas hear more about the product as well as what DUI victims have to say about it. pic.twitter.com/d1apZILAAP— Chernéy Amhara (@CherneyAmharaTV) October 3, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.