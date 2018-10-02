LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new law will require Nevada drivers who were charged with driving under the influence to install a breathalyzer in their vehicles.
Law SB259 went into effect Oct. 1, 2018. According to the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, any person arrested for DUI is required to install a ignition interlock device in order to reinstate their driving privileges.
The device measures the level of alcohol in the driver's breath through a mouthpiece. If the device detects alcohol, the driver will not be able to start the vehicle. A camera accompanies the device to confirm that the person who provided the breath is the one driving the vehicle, a release said.
Nevada joins 30 states with the implementation of the law.
Since 2017, approximately 2,000 ignition interlock devices were installed in Nevada. Officials expect that number to exceed 10,000 within the first two years, a release said.
According to the Office of Traffic Safety, states with the ignition interlock device laws saw a reduction of 16 percent in drunk driving related deaths.
