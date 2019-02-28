LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A new mural at a busy Las Vegas fire station has caught the attention of its neighbors.
Las Vegas city councilwoman Lois Tarkanian spent her Thursday morning driving through the neighborhoods she represents.
"Every once and a while we take a ride around through the ward to determine if there are places that need help," Tarkanian said.
She made a stop at Station 103, near Jones Boulevard and US 95.
"What I see is a representation of the difficulties of a first responder (in the mural). I see in each one of these the silhouette of a firefighter," she said.
The mural is painted on each of the station's three garage doors.
When firefighters and paramedics rush out those door, they never know what types of elements they might run into.
Station 103 sees its firefighters respond to about 15 to 20 calls a day.
"I think it shows honor to our firefighters and they should be honored."
These newly painted doors are constantly moving, just like a slot machine.
The artist, Erik Burke said just like a slot machine, being a firefighter is a gamble.
The bright blue, orange and red colors shine in this mostly beige neighborhood.
Burke named the mural "Right place, wrong time."
Firefighters are constantly getting called out even if it ends up being nothing wrong, so they're often going to the right place but at the wrong times.
