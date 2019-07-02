LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- A new medical residency program is hoping to tackle a statewide doctor shortage in Nevada.
A partnership between Southwest Medical and The Valley Health system created the state’s largest medical residency program.
"Everyone knows there's a physician shortage here in Nevada," said Dr. Justine Suba-Cohen.
Cohen is a recent graduate of Valley Hospital’s other residency program.
“Patients cannot see their primary care provider in three months, or four months, or five months. So, when they have emergencies, they end up going to emergency departments instead of seeing their primary physician," said Dr. Suba-Cohen.
Doctors in the program say a growing population in the valley created a growing demand for doctors. One that has medical professionals struggling to keep up.
“Everybody is on the same page in recognizing that we have a population [that] need to be taken care of,” said residency medical director, Dr. Neil Gokal. “We need to invest in whatever it takes to make sure we can provide that to them."
The new residency program is more advanced than others across the country and aims to attract doctors to the Nevada.
The partnership between Southwest Medical and the Valley Health System allows doctors specializing in primary care to get experience with patients in varying environments.
"You're able to already get comfortable with the community and the people that work within that community and the patients that you're dealing with," said Dr. Suba-Cohen.
Valley Hospital and its residency program hopes to graduate 25 medicine residents by 2022.
